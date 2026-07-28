L&M Real Estate - Re/Max Mountain View Highlights Collaborative Approach in Calgary Market

Linda James & Megan Julian

Mother-Daughter Duo Linda James and Megan Julian Focus on Client-Centric Real Estate Services and Recent Recognitions

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L&M Real Estate - Re/Max Mountain View, led by Linda James and Megan Julian, provides comprehensive real estate services in Calgary and surrounding areas. The mother-daughter team emphasizes a personalized, family-oriented approach for clients navigating the residential property market. Their combined expertise aims to ensure efficient transactions across various specialties, including first-time home buyers, investments, relocation, acreages, and estate sales.Linda, a seasoned professional since 2002, contributes extensive industry knowledge, a background in building, and experience in corporate relocation and property management. Megan, who joined the team in 2024, complements this with a legal background, offering a well-rounded perspective to client engagements. Together, Linda and Megan aim to deliver consistent service quality tailored to individual client needs.The team has consistently been recognized for its performance, maintaining a position as a top 50 team on Rank My Agent and receiving "Best of Calgary" in 2025. Linda James has also been individually honored with the Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards within the industry. These recognitions underscore their commitment to client outcomes and market understanding."Our goal is to ensure every client experiences a supportive and effective real estate journey," said Linda James. "We focus on understanding their unique situation and implementing a strategy that helps them achieve their property objectives efficiently."For more information about L&M Real Estate - Re/Max Mountain View or to explore real estate services in the Calgary area, visit lindasellsyyc.ca. L&M Real Estate - Re/Max Mountain View is a Calgary-based real estate team specializing in residential properties, dedicated to personalized service for buyers and sellers across the region.

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