🎉 Happy National Intern Day! 🎉

Today, Lea County proudly recognizes and celebrates our outstanding interns! Their hard work, dedication, and eagerness to learn make a meaningful impact on our organization and the community we serve. We are proud to invest in the next generation of professionals by providing hands-on experience that prepares students for successful careers in public service and beyond.

💙 Meet Our 2026 Lea County Interns! 💙

🏡 Jennifer Rodriguez

Lea County Assessor's Office – Field Appraisal

Jennifer has spent the past year interning with the Assessor's Office, where she has gained valuable hands-on experience in the Field Appraisal Department. Working alongside professional appraisers, she has assisted with measuring properties, taking field photos, sketching property layouts, uploading photos, scanning documents, and data entry.

Throughout her internship, Jennifer has developed skills in reading legal property descriptions, property sketching, computer applications, communication, time management, attention to detail, and record keeping. Her strong work ethic and dedication have made her an outstanding member of the Assessor's Office while helping her gain valuable public service and technical career experience.

👏 Thank you, Jennifer, for your commitment to serving Lea County!

💻 Josue Ochoa

Lea County Information Technology Department

Now in his second summer as a Lea County IT intern, Josue has focused on strengthening the County's cybersecurity initiatives. He has helped develop security dashboards, system integrations, and log collection processes while assisting with cybersecurity awareness training, email security improvements, and the configuration of the County's IT system monitoring platform.

His contributions have helped support Lea County's cybersecurity program, and this summer he reached another significant milestone by earning his CompTIA A+ Certification.

👏 Thank you, Josue, for helping keep Lea County's technology secure!

💰 Carolina Gonzalez-Gamboa

Lea County Treasurer's Office

Carolina has been interning with the Treasurer's Office since July 2023, making a lasting impact through her professionalism, leadership, and dedication to public service.

Her responsibilities include processing tax payments received by phone, mail, and in person; assisting with Fair & Rodeo operations; maintaining office spreadsheets; balancing accounts; coordinating temporary worker schedules; supporting media materials; managing accounting spreadsheets; and setting up informational kiosks for both the Treasurer's Office and Lea County.

Currently attending Baylor University, Carolina has brought the knowledge and skills gained through her studies into the workplace, contributing to the continued success of the Treasurer's Office and the betterment of Lea County. Her supervisors describe her as a true professional, an invaluable asset to the office, and someone who will make any employer proud. They also believe she has all the qualities to become a successful business owner should she choose that path.

👏 Thank you, Carolina, for your outstanding service and dedication to Lea County!

💙 At Lea County, we believe internships are more than just work experience—they are an investment in the future. We are grateful for the dedication these young professionals have shown and proud to play a role in their educational and career journeys.

Please join us in congratulating Jennifer Rodriguez, Josue Ochoa, and Carolina Gonzalez-Gamboa on their accomplishments and wishing them continued success!

📢 Interested in becoming a Lea County Intern?

We're excited to announce that applications for the revised Lea County Internship Program are expected to open in Spring 2027! Our updated program will continue providing students with meaningful, hands-on experience while helping them build valuable skills in local government and public service.

More information will be available soon on our website:

🌐 https://www.leacounty.gov/327/Lea-County-Internship-Program

We look forward to welcoming the next generation of Lea County interns!