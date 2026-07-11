Tatum, Team Up to Clean Up Is Happening Now Through Monday!
♻️ Tatum, Team Up to Clean Up Is Happening Now Through Monday! ♻️
♻️ The 2026 Lea County Team Up to Clean Up campaign comes to a close this weekend in Tatum. Throughout the spring and summer, cleanup events were successfully held in Jal, Eunice, Hobbs, and Lovington. Now, it's Tatum's turn to help make a difference! Help keep our community clean by bringing your approved household debris and yard waste to the designated cleanup site FREE of charge.
📍 Location: Intersection of Eubank & E. Beech, Tatum, NM
📅 July 10–13, 2026
🕗 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
✅ Accepted Materials Include:
🌿 Yard trimmings, weeds & trash
🛋️ Furniture & mattresses
🪵 Demolition material, wood, sheetrock & carpet
🌳 Tree limbs
🛞 Passenger tires (no tractor tires or commercial tire shop tires)
🧊 Appliances (Freon must be removed)
🔩 Metal
📦 Corrugated cardboard
🔋 Batteries
🚫 Please Do NOT Bring:
❌ Roofing shingles
❌ Concrete, rocks, bricks, sand or dirt
❌ Hazardous materials, chemicals, oils, paint, paint thinner or solvents
❌ Medical or infectious waste
❌ Commercial, contractor, landscaping, or business waste
❌ Tractor, heavy equipment, or farm tires
❌ Dead animals or livestock
⚠️ This cleanup is for residential use only. Commercial, contractor, and business waste will not be accepted.
This free community cleanup is made possible through a partnership between Lea County, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Chevron. Together, we're working to keep Lea County beautiful! 🌎💚
For questions, contact Lea County Environmental at (575) 391-2983.
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