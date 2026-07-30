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UTV Rollover with Injury in Warren

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci
(603) 744-5470
July 30, 2026

Warren, NH – On Wednesday July 29, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV rollover near the Glen Cliff Loop OHRV trail in Warren. Members of the Warren Fire Department and Wentworth Fire Department were first on scene and provided initial aid to the operator.

The operator was identified as 45-year-old Daniel James of Coventry, Rhode Island. It was determined that James was doing donuts with his UTV before he lost control of the machine. James sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation.

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UTV Rollover with Injury in Warren

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