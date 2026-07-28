Rider Injured in ATV Rollover in Success

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan Superchi

603-788-4850

July 28, 2026

Success, NH – On Monday July 27, 2026, at approximately 3:35 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV rollover with injury near Success Pond. Fish and Game as well as Berlin Fire and EMS responded to the scene of the crash.

Berlin EMS arrived on scene to evaluate the patient and utilized a side by side to extract the rider to a nearby ambulance. The rider was identified as Elizibeth Newton, 61, of Gorham, NH.

After an on-scene investigation and witness statements, it appears Newton was traveling on Success Pond Trail when she attempted to cross a culvert. While attempting to cross the culvert, she inadvertently hit the throttle causing her to lose control. She subsequently struck a downed log and a tree causing her to be ejected from the ATV.

Newton was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all OHRV riders to always wear protective equipment and to ride within their limits.