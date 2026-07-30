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NHGOP Launches Mammoth Brigade

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT
karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie announced the launch of the Mammoth Brigade, a new grassroots initiative aimed at increasing Republican voter turnout across the Granite State.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the Mammoth Brigade, a new grassroots movement dedicated to increasing Republican voter turnout. Every participant commits not only to casting their own ballot but also to helping others do the same.

Members of the Mammoth Brigade make two simple commitments: first, they pledge to vote in the upcoming election. Second, they recruit three other people to make that same commitment. As each new participant does the same, the movement grows exponentially, building a stronger grassroots network across New Hampshire.

This effort matters because elections are often decided by just a handful of votes. We have the numbers in New Hampshire. When Republicans vote, Republicans win. The Mammoth Brigade is about making sure every Republican gets to the polls.”

Join here

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NHGOP Launches Mammoth Brigade

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