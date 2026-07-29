Chairman Maltzie on the Passing of Hon. Fred Doucette

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karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement on the passing of Hon. Fred Doucette:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Fred’s passing this morning. Throughout his life, Fred dedicated himself to serving both our state and our nation, and I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact of his leadership and unwavering commitment to New Hampshire.

Fred first answered the call to serve as a United States Navy Corpsman before continuing his commitment to public safety as a firefighter, paramedic, and Station Commander for the Town of Salem, New Hampshire.

His dedication to public service led him to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, where he served six terms. During his tenure, he held several key leadership positions, including Assistant Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, and Speaker Pro Tempore. He earned the respect of his colleagues through his steady leadership, integrity, and dedication to serving the people of New Hampshire.

Fred also exemplified what it meant to be a Republican leader. He served as New Hampshire co-chair for President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, helping lead two successful efforts in the Granite State.

His decades of service did not go unnoticed. President Donald Trump appointed Fred as the Region I Administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he continued his lifelong commitment to serving others.

I will remember Fred not only for the many positions he held, but for the character he displayed in each one. He lived a life defined by service, leadership, and love for New Hampshire. On behalf of the New Hampshire Republican Party, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed.”

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