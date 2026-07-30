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South Kingstown Athletic Fields Closed July 30

All South Kingstown athletic fields will be closed Thursday, July 30, 2026, due to weather conditions. Please check directly with your league for game, practice and cancellation information.

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South Kingstown Athletic Fields Closed July 30

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