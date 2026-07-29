All Athletic Fields Closed Wednesday, June 29th

FIELD CLOSURE: All South Kingstown athletic fields are closed today, Wednesday, July 29, due to inclement weather. Please check with your league for cancellation information. Stay safe!

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