Occam Launches AI-Assisted Discovery for Contact Centers

AI Is Changing Contact Centers Faster Than Documentation Can Keep Up. Occam's AI-Assisted Discovery Bridges the Gap.

The pace of change in today's contact centers has outgrown their documentation. Organizations need a faster, more accurate way to understand production environments before making critical decisions.” — Adrian Coppin, Chief Commercial Officer at Occam

HERTFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Occam introduced AI-Assisted Discovery, a new solution that automatically discovers and documents how contact centers actually behave in production. As organizations rapidly deploy AI, modernize customer experiences, and continuously evolve their contact center environments, AI-Assisted Discovery is helping organizations gain provides the production-accurate operational insight needed to make confident business and technology decisions.

For decades, organizations have relied on static documentation, Visio diagrams, configuration exports, and tribal knowledge to understand their contact center environments. That approach worked when customer experiences changed slowly.

Today, AI is transforming contact centers into dynamic environments where routing logic, customer journeys, intents, and automations can change dynamically. Documentation quickly becomes outdated, creating risk for every migration, production release, AI initiative, and customer experience improvement.

AI-Assisted Discovery replaces assumptions with operational truth by placing live calls into an organization's IVR and IVA environment and exploring the customer experience exactly as customers do. As it navigates prompts, menus, routing decisions, and AI interactions, the solution automatically constructs production-accurate customer journey maps, call flows, transcripts, and discovery documentation that reflects the environment as it exists today.

"The pace of change inside today's contact centers has outgrown traditional documentation," said Adrian Coppin, Chief Commercial Officer at Occam. "Organizations can't afford to base AI initiatives, migrations, or operational decisions on outdated diagrams or assumptions. Since introducing AI-Assisted Discovery earlier this year, we've seen strong interest from organizations looking for a faster, more accurate way to understand their production environments before making critical business and technology decisions."

Unlike traditional discovery projects that require weeks of workshops, interviews, and manual documentation, AI-Assisted Discovery delivers an accurate operational baseline in minutes, eliminating reliance on outdated documentation and institutional knowledge.

Most discovery tools document intent. AI-Assisted Discovery documents reality.

While many discovery solutions analyze configuration files or platform metadata, AI-Assisted Discovery validates the customer experience in the live production environment. By interacting with IVRs and AI-powered virtual agents exactly as customers do, it uncovers real-world behaviors, dynamic routing decisions, integrations, and customer journeys that configuration-based discovery alone cannot reveal. The result is a production-accurate operational view that reflects how the contact center actually performs, not simply how it was configured to perform.

AI-Assisted Discovery helps organizations:

• Automatically generate visual customer journey maps

• Discover live IVR and IVA call flows

• Capture call transcripts and audio recordings

• Uncover undocumented routing changes and dependencies

• Reduce manual discovery from days to minutes

• Improve testing, release confidence, and operational visibility

• Establish a trusted foundation for continuous CX assurance

• Prepare contact centers for AI with greater confidence

Since its introduction, AI-Assisted Discovery has become the intelligence layer that powers the rest of the Razor platform.

By establishing an accurate operational baseline, organizations can test, monitor, validate, optimize, and introduce change with far greater confidence because they are working from the reality of the production environment, not assumptions or outdated documentation.

As AI continues to reshape customer engagement, understanding how a contact center actually operates has become a business imperative rather than a one-time project. AI-Assisted Discovery gives organizations the visibility needed to continuously adapt with confidence.

For more information or to schedule a live discovery session, visit www.occam.cx.

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