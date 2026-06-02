Occam Launches SimplifAI to Bring Configuration Intelligence and Release Assurance to Contact Center Delivery Teams

New product transforms CCaaS configuration files into visual architecture, AI-prioritized validation plans, and release-ready testing strategies in minutes.

SimplifAI turns configuration data into immediate clarity, visualizing how systems work and identifying what needs to be validated before changes go live.” — Adrian Coppin, Chief Commercial Officer at Occam

HERTFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occam today announced the launch of SimplifAI, a new product designed to help contact center delivery teams understand, validate, and safely release complex CCaaS configurations. Built for managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators, CX consultancies, and enterprise service teams, SimplifAI converts platform configuration exports into structured architecture visibility and AI-prioritized validation strategies.

Contact center environments are becoming increasingly complex as organizations deploy advanced routing logic, AI-driven automation, and omnichannel workflows. SimplifAI gives delivery teams a faster way to understand how those environments actually operate while reducing the risk associated with system changes and releases.

"Delivery teams are responsible for performance and reliability in environments that are often poorly documented and constantly evolving," said Adrian Coppin, Chief Commercial Officer at Occam. "SimplifAI turns configuration data into immediate clarity, visualizing how systems work and identifying what needs to be validated before changes go live."

Turning Configuration Files Into Operational Intelligence | With a simple configuration export upload, SimplifAI automatically analyzes the environment and generates structured insights within minutes. The platform produces visual architecture diagrams, plain-language journey views, and prioritized validation plans designed to support onboarding, migrations, and release readiness.

These outputs allow teams to quickly understand routing logic, integrations, and dependencies without manual documentation or specialized internal expertise.

Experience SimplifAI at CCW | Organizations attending Customer Contact Week 2026 can experience SimplifAI through a personalized working session with the Occam team. By submitting a CCaaS configuration export in advance, attendees will receive a live analysis of their environment, including automatically generated architecture diagrams, customer journey visualizations, and AI-prioritized validation recommendations.

The sessions are designed to help contact center leaders, MSPs, and delivery teams gain immediate visibility into routing logic, integrations, dependencies, and release risk—often in minutes rather than weeks of manual discovery and documentation.

Availability | SimplifAI is available immediately for organizations seeking greater visibility into complex CCaaS environments and a more structured approach to release assurance.

To learn more about SimplifAI or schedule a CCW working session, visit Occam's CCW page.

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