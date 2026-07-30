The Georgia Board of Dentistry is providing the following clarification regarding the required patient experiences submitted in support of applications for sedation permits.

For the required patient experiences, each dentist must act as the sole primary operator. In the sole primary operator role, the dentist is expected to provide:

Patient assessment

Drug delivery

Treatment

Patient monitoring

Patient discharge

Emergency prevention and emergency management.

Each patient encounter may only have one (1) sole primary operator and may only be counted toward the patient experience requirement for that individual dentist.

Applicants should ensure that all documentation submitted to the Board accurately reflects compliance with these requirements. Failure to provide documentation demonstrating that the applicant served as the sole primary operator may result in additional information being requested or the application being deferred for further review.