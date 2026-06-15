Office Closure Notice
Please be advised that the Board office will be closed to in-person visitors on the following dates:
- June 15, 2026
- June 18, 2026
- June 24, 2026
- July 1, 2026
- July 7, 2026
- July 15, 2026
During these closures, Board staff will be working remotely and will remain available by email and telephone. Regular business operations will continue remotely.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.