Low Impact exercises make a difference

It is easy to believe that the harder the workout, the more effective it will be. Low-impact workouts can be as effective as high-impact workouts when looking to burn calories and lose weight.

When in doubt, walk it out Not a fan of running?

No problem! Brisk walking is gentler on the joints than going for a jog and is an effective way to promote weight loss and improve your heart health. Aim for a minimum of 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise. That's just 22 minutes a day! If you don't enjoy walking, cycling and swimming are two great low-impact options to burn calories without hurting your joints.

Don't forget to strength train Strength training is the most effective form of exercise when it comes to weight loss, because muscle tissue burns more than three times the calories that fat tissue does, even when the body is resting. The more muscle we have, the more fat loss we can expect from our workouts. Low­impact strength exercises are a wonderful way to build muscle without putting too much stress on the joints.

Do this twice a week on non-consecutive days.

• Bodyweight exercises such as squats, wall push-ups, glute bridges, and step-ups can strengthen major muscle groups.

• Resistance bands add challenge while remaining gentle on the body.

• Light dumbbell exercises, including shoulder presses, bicep curls, and lunges, can help increase strength and support healthy weight loss.

By focusing on both low-impact cardio and strength training, you can lose weight, improve your health, and build a stronger body for the future.

Resources: nih.gov