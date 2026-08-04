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Mayor Deegan will host a new round of Budget Town Halls across the city to discuss the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget, which prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health, and housing.

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Mayor Deegan Town Hall

Mayor Deegan will host a new round of Budget Town Halls across the city to discuss the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget, which prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health, and housing.

The $2 billion budget proposal aims to continue Jacksonville’s current momentum and create a major return on investment for residents — without raising taxes.

Jacksonville residents are invited to attend and share their feedback. No advance registration is required.

The first Town Hall will take place on August 5, 2026. Details are listed below, along with information on the seven others:

  • August 5, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Jean Ribault High School
    3701 Winton Drive
    Jacksonville, FL 32208
  • August 13, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School
    1819 Thacker Ave.
    Jacksonville, FL 32207
  • August 19, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Duncan U. Fletcher High School
    700 Seagate Ave.
    Neptune Beach, FL 32266
  • August 27, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Mandarin High School
    4831 Greenland Road
    Jacksonville, FL 32258
  • September 1, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Ortega Elementary School
    4010 Baltic St.
    Jacksonville, FL 32210
  • September 8, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Terry Parker High School
    7301 Parker School Road
    Jacksonville, FL 32211
  • September 15, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    First Coast High School
    590 Duval Station Road
    Jacksonville, FL 32218
  • September 21, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    Edward H. White High School
    1700 Old Middleburg Road N.
    Jacksonville, FL 32210

To view the full budget, read or watch Mayor Deegan’s budget address, and explore highlights, visit jacksonville.gov/budget.

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Mayor Deegan will host a new round of Budget Town Halls across the city to discuss the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget, which prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health, and housing.

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