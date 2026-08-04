Mayor Deegan will host a new round of Budget Town Halls across the city to discuss the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget, which prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health, and housing.

The $2 billion budget proposal aims to continue Jacksonville’s current momentum and create a major return on investment for residents — without raising taxes.

Jacksonville residents are invited to attend and share their feedback. No advance registration is required.

The first Town Hall will take place on August 5, 2026. Details are listed below, along with information on the seven others:

August 5, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Jean Ribault High School

3701 Winton Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Jean Ribault High School 3701 Winton Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208 August 13, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School

1819 Thacker Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School 1819 Thacker Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32207 August 19, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

700 Seagate Ave.

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Duncan U. Fletcher High School 700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach, FL 32266 August 27, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Mandarin High School

4831 Greenland Road

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Mandarin High School 4831 Greenland Road Jacksonville, FL 32258 September 1, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Ortega Elementary School

4010 Baltic St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

Ortega Elementary School 4010 Baltic St. Jacksonville, FL 32210 September 8, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Terry Parker High School

7301 Parker School Road

Jacksonville, FL 32211

Terry Parker High School 7301 Parker School Road Jacksonville, FL 32211 September 15, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

First Coast High School

590 Duval Station Road

Jacksonville, FL 32218

First Coast High School 590 Duval Station Road Jacksonville, FL 32218 September 21, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Edward H. White High School

1700 Old Middleburg Road N.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

To view the full budget, read or watch Mayor Deegan’s budget address, and explore highlights, visit jacksonville.gov/budget.