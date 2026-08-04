Mayor Deegan will host a new round of Budget Town Halls across the city to discuss the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget, which prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health, and housing.
The $2 billion budget proposal aims to continue Jacksonville’s current momentum and create a major return on investment for residents — without raising taxes.
Jacksonville residents are invited to attend and share their feedback. No advance registration is required.
The first Town Hall will take place on August 5, 2026. Details are listed below, along with information on the seven others:
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August 5, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Jean Ribault High School
3701 Winton Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
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August 13, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School
1819 Thacker Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
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August 19, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Duncan U. Fletcher High School
700 Seagate Ave.
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
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August 27, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Mandarin High School
4831 Greenland Road
Jacksonville, FL 32258
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September 1, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Ortega Elementary School
4010 Baltic St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
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September 8, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Terry Parker High School
7301 Parker School Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
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September 15, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
First Coast High School
590 Duval Station Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218
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September 21, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Edward H. White High School
1700 Old Middleburg Road N.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
To view the full budget, read or watch Mayor Deegan’s budget address, and explore highlights, visit jacksonville.gov/budget.