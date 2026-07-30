Talbot County Council Highlights, July 28, 2026

07/30/2026

Category: Parks and Recreation County Manager’s Office County Council

The Talbot County Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Council Members Lynn Mielke and Dave Stepp were absent.

Parks & Recreation Month Proclaimed; Summer Camp Counselors Recognized

The Council proclaimed July 2026 as Parks & Recreation Month in Talbot County, recognizing the important role parks, playgrounds, athletic fields, waterfront access sites, trails, natural areas, and recreational programming play in enhancing residents' quality of life. The proclamation also recognized the dedication of Parks & Recreation staff, advisory board members, volunteers, coaches, instructors, and community partners whose efforts make these programs possible.

Emily Gilmer, Director of Parks & Recreation, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the department and thanked the Council for its continued support. Council members commended the department for providing quality recreational opportunities throughout the year and praised the success of the County's summer camp program, noting the positive feedback they continue to receive from families. Gilmer also shared that the Parks & Recreation entrance from U.S. Route 50 has reopened, restoring direct public access to the facility.

Following the proclamation, the Council presented Certificates of Recognition to members of the Department's 2026 Summer Camp staff in appreciation of their dedication to providing a safe, engaging, and enjoyable experience for children participating in the County's summer camp program. Program Coordinator Ellie Kilmon thanked the counselors for choosing to spend their summer serving Talbot County families, while Gilmer noted that approximately 62 children participated in camp each week and expressed appreciation for the counselors' commitment throughout the summer.

Certificates of Recognition were presented to Daqwan Johnson, Emma Kelly, Rachel Lapp, Finley McGuckin, Ashanty Perez, Lyla Roe, Reagan Saia, Bree Stevens, and Gemma Vogel.

Council Approves Four Comprehensive Water & Sewer Plan Amendments

The Council approved four amendments to the Talbot County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan after first removing each resolution from the table to make them eligible for final action. Council member Stepp provided absentee ballots.

The approved resolutions reclassified the following properties from Unprogrammed to S-1 Immediate Priority Status:

County staff explained that each property contains an existing residence served by a septic system that penetrates groundwater, creating an environmental concern. Because existing sewer infrastructure is immediately adjacent to each property, no sewer line extensions will be required, and each property qualifies for connection under the criteria established by Resolution No. 394. Planning staff also confirmed that the Planning Commission previously found each amendment consistent with the County's Comprehensive Plan.

During consideration of Resolutions 388 and 391, staff noted minor clerical corrections to the acreage listed in the resolutions. The corrections will be incorporated into the final documents.

Public Hearing Held on Bill No. 1651

The Council held a public hearing on Bill No. 1651, legislation that would amend Chapter 190 of the Talbot County Code to authorize the Planning Director, upon recommendation of the Planning Commission, to grant waivers of certain developer agreement surety requirements for bona fide nonprofit organizations under specified circumstances.

Planning Director Brendan Tarleton explained that the proposed amendment grew out of discussions related to the Bellevue Passage Museum project. In situations where improvements ultimately become County-owned and maintained, the legislation would allow a nonprofit to request relief from posting financial surety for those improvements.

Council members discussed the importance of ensuring each waiver request is evaluated individually and does not establish an automatic precedent. Tarleton emphasized that every request would be considered on its own merits and that staff recommendations would clearly document the specific reasons supporting or opposing a waiver.

No members of the public spoke during the hearing. The public hearing will remain open until August 11, when the bill will become eligible for Council consideration.

County Manager's Report

Letter to Maryland State Highway Administration: Council unanimously approved sending a letter to the Maryland State Highway Administration requesting an evaluation of pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of MD Route 322 (Easton Parkway) and MD Route 333 (Oxford Road) following constituent concerns regarding increasing pedestrian and bicycle activity at the intersection.

Council unanimously approved sending a letter to the Maryland State Highway Administration requesting an evaluation of pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of MD Route 322 (Easton Parkway) and MD Route 333 (Oxford Road) following constituent concerns regarding increasing pedestrian and bicycle activity at the intersection. St. Michaels Nature Trail Easement: Council unanimously approved moving forward with an easement allowing the Town of St. Michaels to extend the St. Michaels Nature Trail through a portion of Perry Cabin Park adjacent to MD Route 33. The revised alignment eliminates the previously proposed western trail connection while completing approximately 2½ miles of connected trail linking neighborhoods, parks, schools, and commercial areas.

Council unanimously approved moving forward with an easement allowing the Town of St. Michaels to extend the St. Michaels Nature Trail through a portion of Perry Cabin Park adjacent to MD Route 33. The revised alignment eliminates the previously proposed western trail connection while completing approximately 2½ miles of connected trail linking neighborhoods, parks, schools, and commercial areas. Parks & Recreation Truck Purchase: Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD work truck with a snowplow in the amount of $54,176 through the State of Maryland contract . The vehicle was included in the FY2027 Capital Budget and will support winter snow and ice removal operations.

Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD work truck with a snowplow in the amount of $54,176 through the State of Maryland contract . The vehicle was included in the FY2027 Capital Budget and will support winter snow and ice removal operations. Achievement Park Property Acquisition: Council unanimously approved entering into a contract to purchase Unit 2 of Achievement Park, 510 Cadmus Lane in Easton adjacent to the Talbot County Health Department, for $1,050,000. The property will provide additional storage space and allow for future expansion of County services at the site.

Council unanimously approved entering into a contract to purchase Unit 2 of Achievement Park, 510 Cadmus Lane in Easton adjacent to the Talbot County Health Department, for $1,050,000. The property will provide additional storage space and allow for future expansion of County services at the site. Woodland Park Memorandum of Understanding: Council unanimously approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Easton for the future transfer of approximately 1.785 acres of Poplar Hill Farm to provide public access to the Town's future Woodland Park. The agreement establishes the framework for the future property transfer, roadway construction, utility extensions, and long-term maintenance responsibilities.

Council unanimously approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Easton for the future transfer of approximately 1.785 acres of Poplar Hill Farm to provide public access to the Town's future Woodland Park. The agreement establishes the framework for the future property transfer, roadway construction, utility extensions, and long-term maintenance responsibilities. Emergency Services Vehicle Purchase: Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle for the Department of Emergency Services through the Maryland State contract for $58,769.15. The vehicle will replace a 2016 emergency response vehicle with more than 135,000 miles.

Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle for the Department of Emergency Services through the Maryland State contract for $58,769.15. The vehicle will replace a 2016 emergency response vehicle with more than 135,000 miles. Opportunity Zone 2.0 Letter of Support: Council unanimously approved submitting a joint letter with the Town of Easton to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development supporting the nomination of Census Tract 24041960300 for designation under the federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 program. Staff explained that the designation could encourage private investment and future redevelopment opportunities, including the eventual redevelopment of the current University of Maryland Shore Medical Center campus.

Next Meeting

The Council’s next legislative meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Bradley Meeting Room located in the South Wing of the Talbot County Courthouse, 11 North Washington Street, Easton. The meeting is open to the public.

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