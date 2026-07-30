National Weather Service Confirms Two Tornadoes in Talbot County

07/30/2026

Category: Emergency Services Economic Development and Tourism

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down near Trappe during the severe storms that moved through Talbot County on Tuesday evening, July 28.

Following a storm survey conducted Wednesday, the NWS determined that the first tornado, located along Backtown Road, was rated EF-1, with estimated peak winds of 90 to 100 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.15 miles with a maximum width of 30 yards.

A second tornado formed east of U.S. Route 50 near Tarbutton Mill Road. It was rated EF-0, with estimated peak winds of 70 to 80 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.34 miles and also reached a maximum width of 30 yards.

According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado caused significant roof damage to a large metal building in the Backtown Road industrial area, along with tree damage and a convergent damage path through a nearby cornfield. The second tornado caused tree damage, crop damage, and roof damage to two agricultural outbuildings near Tarbutton Mill Road.

No fatalities or injuries were reported as a result of either tornado.

During the storm, personnel from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, volunteer fire departments, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Talbot County Roads and Public Works, the Maryland State Highway Administration, and other partner agencies responded to numerous storm-related incidents throughout the County. Crews worked through the evening clearing roadways, addressing hazardous conditions, and conducting initial damage assessments.

"This event is a reminder that severe weather can develop quickly and have significant impacts," said Brian LeCates, Director of the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. "Tornadoes often receive the most attention, but damaging straight-line winds are capable of causing just as much destruction. We encourage everyone to stay weather aware, pay attention to watches and warnings, and have a plan before severe weather arrives."

Following significant weather events, Talbot County conducts damage assessments to document impacts and determine whether state or federal disaster assistance programs may be available. These assessments are a routine part of the County's emergency management process and help emergency managers understand the full scope of an event. Based on preliminary findings from this storm, the documented damage does not appear to meet the eligibility thresholds for disaster assistance, and the County has not received any requests for assistance.

Talbot County thanks the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, for conducting the storm survey and the residents who provided information that assisted with the assessment.

Residents are encouraged to remain weather aware by monitoring trusted weather sources, including the National Weather Service (Mount Holly), and signing up to receive emergency notifications by text message, email, or landline phone through Talbot Alerts at TalbotAlerts.com.

weather alert tornado winds preparedness emergency services storm weather