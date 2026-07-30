Whisker Wars Catfish Tournament

Sign up for the second annual Whisker Wars Open Catfish Tournament hosted by the St. Charles County Parks Natural Resources Aquatic Division at Hideaway Harbor Park! Gather your three-person team (one team per boat) for this one-day catfish tournament. Anglers must use the rod and reel method and can weigh in up to three catfish for a total boat weight. For those interested, there’s an optional $20 side pot for the biggest fish. All three species of catfish are eligible. This is a 100% payout tournament, with prize placements determined by the number of registered boats. Boat numbers will be randomly assigned during registration check-in on the morning of the tournament. Entry fee is $100 per boat (cash only), due at check-in from 4:30–5:30 a.m. Boat Captains, email parks@sccmo.org to secure your spot in the competition.



Registration Check-in: 4:30-5:30 a.m.

Pre-tournament Meeting: 6 a.m.

Fishing Time: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hideaway Harbor Park:

1550 Hideaway Harbor Drive

Portage des Sioux, MO 63376