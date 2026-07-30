Volunteer with the Parks Department

The St. Charles County Parks Department needs volunteers to help with the development and beautification of our parks! Regardless of experience or skills, we have plenty of opportunities that can accommodate individuals, families, school groups, businesses and organizations.



Before you may begin volunteering, fill out the Volunteer Enrollment and Agreement forms (PDF) and return it to us once it’s completed and signed. As soon as we receive your paperwork, a background check will be processed. When the background check is completed, Parks Department staff will contact you to discuss some upcoming opportunities.



Thank you for giving back to the community by volunteering with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department.

Volunteer Project Ideas

General clean-up within the park boundaries

Lake, stream and river-bed clean-up

Habitat building / maintenance (birdhouse construction, etc.)

Trail building / maintenance / signage construction

Horticulture and forestry assistance (mulching, planting, weeding, etc.)

Wildflower seed collection and sowing

Special event staffing

Interpretive program presentation

Dog park maintenance / operation / rules enforcement

Historical collection, preservation, and interpretation

Additional projects as proposed by the organization

*Some opportunities are seasonal and only available for a limited time.

For more information, please call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.

Agricultural Education Garden

The Agricultural Education Center at Broemmelsiek Park is a large garden with raised beds for vegetables, medicinal plants, and fruits. Meet our Horticulture team and get introduced to the site from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. After that (or if you’re already familiar), you are invited to come out to the garden at any time to work, even when staff is not present.

Watch Dog Program

The Parks Department is thrilled with the tremendous popularity of our dog parks. Due to their high use rate, we’re seeking volunteers who can assist us in keeping the areas safe and beautiful for years to come. While enjoying the facilities with their pets, volunteers help ensure that the posted rules are followed and share information with fellow dog lovers on proper park etiquette, health care, and safety issues. Watch Dog volunteers will have the training to spot aggressive dogs, identify unsafe situations and inform us of their findings. If you are interested, contact our Park Rangers at dogparkwatch@sccmo.org.