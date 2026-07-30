Hoffman and Belt Secure State Support to Help Address Regional Flooding Issues

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – As part of efforts to address regional flooding challenges for at-risk communities, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, have secured $3 million in state funds to support Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) Office of Community Engagement as it develops a regional plan to identify and prioritize relevant infrastructure projects.

“Handling area flooding issues will require a unified effort with leaders on the state, local and federal level,” Hoffman said. “SIU’s work will strengthen our approach, enabling us to maximize resources and develop a regional framework that prioritizes projects based on feasibility, measurable outcomes and regional impact for residents.”

“The Metro East has a unique geographic setup that leaves us vulnerable to dangerous flooding,” Belt said. “Just in the last few years we have had to endure some of the worst flooding in the entire state. In July 2022 and July 2024, the Metro East was hit with devastating floods that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and vehicles. Thanks to this new funding, we are combining our efforts, resources and knowledge with Southern Illinois University in order to protect our neighborhoods.”

Hoffman and Belt helped secure a $3 million appropriation in this year’s state budget to support SIU’s regional plan to address flooding challenges in the American Bottom – a flood plain of the Mississippi River that affects communities including Brooklyn, Cahokia Heights, Caseyville, East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Granite City, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Venice and Washington Park.

SIU’s Office of Community Engagement will work with federal agencies, congressional offices and local stakeholders to review and merge existing, fragmented ideas into a master regional plan. Solutions to increasing stormwater storage capacity will be a focus, aiming to alleviate neighborhood flooding concerns and improve residents’ quality of life.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.