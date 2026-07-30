Element 29 Launches Ridgeline AI for Complex Operations

New operational and physical AI company connects enterprise, physical sensing, edge intel robotics, uncrewed systems through governed mission applications.

Most organizations do not lack data. They lack a shared model of the operation.” — Bill Cassidy, President & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element 29 LLC today announced the formal public launch of Ridgeline AI, an Element 29 company focused on operational and physical AI for complex operations.

Ridgeline is designed to connect enterprise systems, operational technology, field workflows, physical sensing, edge intelligence, and human decision-makers through governed mission applications. The company is initially focused on defense and readiness, industrial operations, energy and utilities, critical infrastructure, facilities and field operations, logistics, program execution, and multi-site portfolios.

“Most organizations do not lack data. They lack a shared model of the operation,” said Bill Cassidy, Founder and CEO of Element 29. “Critical context remains distributed across systems, assets, documents, sensors, workflows, and people. Ridgeline connects those sources so accountable teams can move from fragmented information to a defensible decision.”

Ridgeline operates across existing enterprise and operational environments rather than requiring customers to replace their systems of record. Relevant sources can include enterprise resource planning platforms, computerized maintenance management and enterprise asset management systems, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, operational historians, geospatial information, work orders, schedules, documents, inspections, field reports, and sensor feeds.

The resulting mission model can support readiness views, maintenance intelligence, risk cards, decision rooms, executive briefs, field workflows, evidence-backed recommendations, and routed approvals. Ridgeline is designed to preserve the source evidence, model context, permissions, assigned authority, approval history, action, and outcome associated with consequential decisions.

The company’s physical AI direction extends the same governed model into systems that perceive and coordinate activity in the physical world. These systems can include cameras, industrial and environmental sensors, equipment telemetry, computer vision, robotics, intelligent equipment, and uncrewed systems (UxS). UxS can include uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), ground systems, and maritime surface and subsurface systems.

Ridgeline is designed to correlate physical signals with asset criticality, prior inspections, maintenance history, operating conditions, safety requirements, available resources, and mission priorities before a recommendation or explicitly bounded action moves through the appropriate authority.

“Physical AI should strengthen the people responsible for an outcome, not bypass them,” Cassidy said. “Models can recommend, and systems can perform functions within approved boundaries, but people remain accountable for consequential action. Autonomy is granted, never assumed.”

Ridgeline operates within the broader Element 29 ecosystem. Element 29 LLC provides multidisciplinary engineering, systems integration, automation, controls, operational technology and industrial control system cybersecurity, project delivery, and field implementation. E29X Technologies advances sensing, edge computing, robotics, autonomy, UAS and broader UxS platforms, and AI-enabled hardware integration.

Element 29’s partnerships and technology relationships include participation in the NVIDIA Connect Program and the Databricks Startup Program, work with Anthropic, and integration capabilities for Palantir and Anduril environments. These relationships support accelerated computing, edge inference, computer vision, governed reasoning, data foundations, enterprise integration, sensor fusion, and autonomous-system interoperability where appropriate to the mission and customer environment.

Ridgeline will use a forward-deployed engineering model in which cross-functional teams work directly with operators, engineers, program leaders, and mission owners to map the operating environment, connect relevant systems and signals, and build applications around real workflows, permissions, and decision authority.

For federal, state, and local buyers, applicable engineering and mission-application services may be evaluated through Element 29 LLC’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract 47QRAA26D0058, where appropriate.

Additional information and briefing requests are available at ridge-line.ai.

About Ridgeline AI

Ridgeline AI is an Element 29 company building operational and physical AI for complex operations. Ridgeline connects enterprise systems, operational technology, physical sensing, edge intelligence, robotics, UAS and broader UxS platforms, workflows, and human decision-makers through governed mission applications.

About Element 29

Element 29 is an engineering and technology ecosystem spanning multidisciplinary engineering, systems integration, automation, controls, OT/ICS cybersecurity, project delivery, hardware-enabled AI, sensing, edge computing, autonomy, mission applications, and technology commercialization.

Element 29 LLC is a small business and holds GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract 47QRAA26D0058.

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