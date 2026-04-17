ELEMENT 29 LLC Awarded GSA MAS Contract, Expanding Access to $50B+ Federal Services Market

ELEMENT 29 and affiliated capabilities across engineering, technology, and advanced systems integration. Supporting federal programs across engineering, integration, and AI-enabled systems through GSA MAS.

ELEMENT 29 expands federal access to engineering, AI/ML, and cybersecurity capabilities through its newly awarded GSA MAS contract.

Capability alone doesn’t deliver outcomes - integration and execution do. This contract positions us to bring engineering and AI-enabled systems together where they have to perform.” — Bill Cassidy, President & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEMENT 29 LLC announced it has been awarded a contract under the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Contract No. 47QRAA26D0058 establishes ELEMENT 29 as a GSA MAS contract holder, enabling federal agencies to procure engineering, IT, AI/ML, and cybersecurity services through a streamlined acquisition vehicle under FAR 8.4.

The contract period of performance runs through April 8, 2031, with three additional five-year option periods, providing a potential 20-year lifecycle extending through April 2046 if all options are exercised.

The award includes services under 541330ENG, 541420, and 54151S, with additional support through Ancillary Supplies and Services and Order-Level Materials (OLM).

These categories align with a federal services market exceeding $50 billion annually across engineering, information technology, and cybersecurity.

ELEMENT 29 operates at the intersection of engineering, systems integration, and real-world deployment of intelligent systems.

ELEMENT 29 delivers expertise across industrial automation, control system integration, cybersecurity, and infrastructure modernization, including PLC and SCADA modernization, OT/IT convergence, secure network integration, and real-world deployment in mission-critical environments.

These capabilities are further supported by E29X Technologies, extending into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing, autonomy, and digital engineering, enabling advanced systems to transition into operational use across infrastructure and defense applications.

“Securing a position on the GSA MAS contract is a defining milestone for ELEMENT 29,” said Bill Cassidy, President & CEO. “This contract positions us to deliver engineering and AI-enabled capabilities where reliability, speed, and execution are critical.”

Federal agencies can engage ELEMENT 29 through GSA Advantage, eBuy, or direct task order engagement under FAR 8.4.

ELEMENT 29 is actively partnering with federal agencies, prime contractors, and technology partners supporting engineering, systems integration, and AI-enabled operational programs in real-world environments.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future capabilities, performance, and potential applications of technologies and services. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Reference to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract reflects contract award status only and does not imply endorsement, sponsorship, or approval by the U.S. Government.

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