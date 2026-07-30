AlphaBravo Makes Ghost Hardened Container Registry Available Across All Military Services

Ghost serves hardened container images for every environment. With Pioneer, those images cross the disconnected boundary. Now purchasable by every service.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaBravo, Inc., a veteran-owned defense platform engineering company, announced today that Ghost, its hardened container registry , is available for purchase across all military services and defense agencies through multiple government contract vehicles: GSA Multiple Award Schedule (47QTCA22D003Y), NASA SEWP V, Army ITES-SW2, and a Navy Basic Ordering Agreement.You can get hardened images with fewer CVEs from multiple sources these days. That solves half the problem. Those images still sit on the wrong side of the boundary. The environments that need them most, classified enclaves, ship networks, tactical edge sites, are disconnected by design. AlphaBravo built for that. Ghost is the hardened image registry. Prospectr, the disconnected delivery component in Pioneer, carries Ghost images across the boundary with verification and provenance intact, so air-gapped fleets stay fed and current."Lower CVE counts are table stakes. That is not what programs are missing," said Chad Serino, CEO and Founder of AlphaBravo. "What they are missing is a supply chain that reaches the disconnected side. Ghost hardens and serves the images. Pioneer carries them across the boundary and keeps every site current. Now any service can buy it off the vehicles they already use."Ghost also serves as the registry layer for Pioneer, AlphaBravo's Kubernetes fleet and lifecycle management platform. Pioneer manages cluster fleets across connected and air-gapped sites. Ghost feeds those fleets with verified images, so programs get one supply chain from registry to running workload. Pioneer is deployed today in an active DoD weapon system program of record.Key Ghost capabilities:- Hardened images built from upstream open source (Debian, Alpine, UBI), served with one credential and one line change- Cryptographic verification and provenance tracking on every image- Policy enforcement that fits existing DoD accreditation processes- Delivery into disconnected and classified environments through native Pioneer and Prospectr integrationAlphaBravo is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and builds on open, widely adopted Kubernetes ecosystem standards. The company holds CMMC Level 2 certification.AlphaBravo will host a live Ghost webinar on September 16, 2026. Registration and product details are available at seeghost.dev.About AlphaBravoAlphaBravo, Inc. is a veteran-owned, U.S.-owned small business headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. The company builds platform engineering and DevSecOps products for defense and national security missions, including Pioneer (Kubernetes fleet and lifecycle management), Ghost (hardened container registry), Waypoint (Kubernetes training), and Charlie (embedded self-hosted AI assistant). AlphaBravo's past performance spans Navy PEO IWS, NIWC Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, SOCOM, and other defense organizations.Rescue Rover LLC dba AlphaBravo, Inc. | CAGE 8DX91 | UEI FEWTGPJN41D1 | CMMC Level 2

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