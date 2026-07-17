AlphaBravo Awarded Navy Task Order to Integrate TPaaS Capabilities into Pioneer for Integrated Combat System Deployments

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SBIR Phase III work extends AlphaBravo's Kubernetes fleet and lifecycle management platform to streamline combat system software delivery to the Fleet

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaBravo, a veteran-owned small business specializing in defense platform engineering and DevSecOps, today announced the award of a task order under its Navy Basic Ordering Agreement to integrate Tools Platform as a Service (TPaaS) capabilities into Pioneer, the company's Kubernetes fleet and lifecycle management platform. The work supports simplified deployment of Integrated Combat System (ICS) software to the Fleet.The task order continues AlphaBravo's work with Naval Surface Warfare Center as a SBIR Phase III effort, building on capabilities developed and demonstrated under the company's SBIR Phase II award with Navy PEO Integrated Warfare Systems.Deploying and sustaining combat system software across the Fleet today requires significant manual engineering effort. Container images must be hardened and verified. Baselines must stay consistent across ships and shore sites. Updates must reach platforms that operate disconnected for extended periods. Pioneer addresses these challenges with automated fleet-scale lifecycle management, built-in compliance evidence, and delivery workflows designed for air-gapped and denied environments.Under this task order, AlphaBravo will integrate TPaaS capabilities directly into Pioneer, giving Navy program teams a single platform for building, hardening, delivering, and operating containerized combat system software from the development environment to the ship."Sailors and program offices should not have to stitch together a dozen tools to get software to the Fleet," said Chad Serino, CEO and Founder of AlphaBravo. "This integration puts the full path in one place. Build it, harden it, deliver it, run it, anywhere the mission goes. That is what simplified deployment actually means."The effort reflects the Navy's broader push toward faster, more consistent software delivery for integrated combat systems, and it extends a capability already deployed in an active Department of Defense weapon system program of record.About AlphaBravoAlphaBravo, Inc. is a veteran-owned, U.S.-owned small business headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. The company delivers platform engineering, DevSecOps, and Kubernetes solutions to the Department of Defense and federal agencies, with past performance spanning Navy, Air Force, Army, and special operations programs. AlphaBravo holds CMMC Level 2 and offers its products through GSA MAS, NASA SEWP V, and ITES-SW2 contract vehicles. Learn more at https://alphabravo.io

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