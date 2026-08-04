Sedra Solutions Announces Integration with RelativityOne

Integration Brings Advanced AI-Driven Financial Investigations to RelativityOne Users

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedra Solutions, a leader in AI-driven financial investigation technology, today announced its upcoming integration with RelativityOne, the AI platform for legal data intelligence. Sedra has launched this integration through its role as an Innovator in the Rel Labs program, Relativity’s initiative designed to accelerate innovation and enrich the extensibility of RelativityOne amid rapid industry transformation.

“Legal teams already rely on RelativityOne to manage and analyze complex case data,” said Fahad Al Mutawa, CEO of Sedra Solutions. “Our integration with RelativityOne will give users the ability to take full advantage of our automated data ingestion capabilities, interact with financial data in natural language through our AI Investigator, and get immediate answers that previously took weeks or months to find.”

The Sedra Solutions platform streamlines financial investigations through AI, with customers reporting up to 90% time savings and finding hidden connections and money flows much more effectively than traditional methods. With a simple click of a button, RelativityOne users will be able to launch the Sedra Solutions platform to investigate financial transactions while maintaining the context of their existing case data.

“Partners like Sedra Solutions play an important role in expanding the legal data intelligence use cases we support,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “By bringing advanced financial investigation capabilities directly into RelativityOne, we aim to help users to uncover meaningful insights faster while keeping their work secure within a single platform. We’re thrilled to welcome Sedra Solutions into our developer partner ecosystem and look forward to meeting the unique needs of our customers together.”

Sedra Solutions will unveil the integration at RelFest Chicago, where they are an Emerald Sponsor, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. To learn more about Sedra Solutions, visit sedrasolutions.com, or stop by their booth at RelFest Chicago.

About Sedra Solutions

Sedra Solutions is revolutionizing financial investigations for businesses and governments. The company specializes in detecting and documenting all types of financial fraud — money laundering, embezzlement, Ponzi schemes, corruption, procurement and construction fraud, hidden funds in divorce and bankruptcy cases, and more.

Built on sophisticated technology including AI and machine learning, Sedra's advanced financial investigation platform streamlines data normalization, detects anomalies, and lets you spot connections faster than ever before. With Sedra Solutions, you can protect the financial interests of your organization and clients while dramatically reducing costs and investigation time.

Analyze. Detect. Recover. That's the Sedra Solutions promise.

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