Sedra Solutions Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure AI-Powered Financial Investigations

This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering focus on safeguarding sensitive financial intelligence and reinforcing our position as the secure partner of choice.” — Fahad Al Mutawa, CEO of Sedra Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedra Solutions, a leader in AI-enhanced financial investigation technology, is proud to announce that it has achieved the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). This milestone underlines the company’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of security, integrity, and confidentiality for client data and investigative workflows.

“In earning ISO 27001 certification, we have further strengthened our foundation of trust and reliability for our clients,” said Fahad Al Mutawa, CEO of Sedra Solutions. “This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering focus on safeguarding sensitive financial intelligence and reinforcing our position as the secure partner of choice for forensic accountants, legal firms and enterprise investigation teams.”

A Demonstrable Commitment to Security

The ISO 27001 certification process, conducted by an independent accredited auditor, examined Sedra Solutions’ policies, procedures, risk assessments, incident response, access controls, and continuous monitoring. Achieving certification confirms that the company’s ISMS aligns with global best practices for managing and protecting information assets.

Sedra Solutions previously announced its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation with zero exceptions, a milestone that underscored its operational controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The addition of ISO 27001 certification complements that achievement by addressing the full lifecycle of information security management at an enterprise level and providing bank-grade security.

Why It Matters for Clients

As organizations encounter increasingly sophisticated financial crime and regulatory expectations, the need for secure, reliable investigation platforms has never been greater. With ISO 27001 certification, clients of Sedra Solutions can be confident that:

- Their investigation data and workflows are protected under a globally recognized ISMS

- Risk management, incident management and security controls are continually reviewed and improved

- Their trust in the platform is backed by external certification and ongoing audit oversight

About Sedra Solutions

Sedra Solutions is revolutionizing financial investigations for businesses and governments. The company specializes in detecting and documenting all types of financial fraud — money laundering, embezzlement, Ponzi schemes, corruption, procurement and construction fraud, hidden funds in divorce and bankruptcy cases, and more.

Built on sophisticated technology including AI and machine learning, Sedra's advanced financial investigation platform streamlines data normalization, detects anomalies, and lets you spot connections faster than ever before. With Sedra Solutions, you can protect the financial interests of your organization and clients while dramatically reducing costs and investigation time.

Analyze. Detect. Recover. That's the Sedra Solutions promise.

