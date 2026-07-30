New Document Validation Step in WebFile

Beginning August 6, 2026, a new document validation step will be added when uploading documents through WebFile. Please note- this step is only applicable to Claimant, Claim Administrator and Attorney WebFile.

Before completing an upload, users will be prompted to review the selected documents and confirm that they belong to the correct claim. Users must enter the last four characters of the JCN before the documents can be uploaded.

This additional step is intended to help prevent documents from being uploaded to the wrong claim. An example of the new confirmation screen is included below.

WebFile Example



Please carefully review the claim information and all selected documents before confirming the upload.

Contact the Commission by emailing questions@workcomp.virginia.gov with any questions regarding this new process.