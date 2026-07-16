The Commission Names Director of the Virginia Victims Fund

The Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission is pleased to announce Hollie Jennings as the new Director of the Virginia Victims Fund. The Fund, officially known as the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, is a division of the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission.

"We are pleased to welcome Hollie Jennings to the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission as Director of the Virginia Victims Fund," said Executive Director Evelyn V. McGill. "Hollie's extensive experience in victim advocacy, education, and public service makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team. Her dedication to serving others and improving outcomes for Virginians will strengthen the Fund's mission of supporting innocent victims of crime throughout the Commonwealth."

Previously, Jennings served as Special Assistant to the City Manager of Lynchburg, Virginia. Her professional experience includes serving as a clinician and therapist working with incarcerated youth, an advocate for abused and neglected victims, and an educator in a variety of school system roles, including assistant principal and school counselor.

Jennings holds multiple undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a Doctor of Education in Leadership from the University of Lynchburg.

"The opportunity to serve victims of crime and contribute to an organization with such an important mission is truly meaningful," said Jennings. "I am excited to join the Virginia Victims Fund and work with our partners to ensure victims receive the support and services they deserve."

Learn more about the Virginia Victims Fund.