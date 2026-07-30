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New NEP Secure Report: Chronic Absenteeism Progress Towards Long-Term Goals

Public Districts

A new report, Chronic Absenteeism Progress Towards Long-Term Goals, is now available in NEP Secure (under the Other Information section of the collection). NEP Secure is still available in the Legacy Portal.

The report is available at both the district level and school level. School level data are organized by the school type classifications used in AQuESTT.

This report is intended for district and school use only and will not be published on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) public website.

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New NEP Secure Report: Chronic Absenteeism Progress Towards Long-Term Goals

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