State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council

500 S. 84th St., 2nd Floor PO Box 94987 • Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4987 “A consumer-controlled council committed to ensuring quality rehabilitation services.” SRC Meeting Agenda

Meeting held via Zoom https://educationne.zoom.us/j/97209592209

Meeting ID: 972 0959 2209

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. I. Pledge of Allegiance (Jason) II. Approval of agenda (Chair-Jana) III. Approval of prior meeting minutes (Chair) IV. Reminder of Robert’s Rules (attached) and short hourly breaks (Chair) V. Introductions/Roll Call (Chair) VI. Council membership (Chair)

A. Potential members: NWFDB representative

B. New Members: Michael Brummer (NCDHH), Mark Garcia, Chris Chambers (NDE-Special Education), and Jennifer Miller (PTI).

C. 2026 SRC Terms ending:

• First term ending: Jana Egan committed to a second term.

• Second term ending: None

• Recruitment reminder: Individuals with a disability to maintain the 51% council majority

VII. Action

A. Election of Officers (Chair, Vice Chair, Committee Chairs)

B. Follow-up to action items from last meeting:

• October Employment Awards (Michael)

• WIOA State Plan – Assigning goals to SRC Committees for breakout discussions (Lindy)

• Fall CSAVR October 31 – November 4, 2026 (Angela)

VIII. Discussion

A. Member Feedback on Written Reports (5-10 minutes each):

• ATP (Tobias Orr)

• CAP (Jodi Bodnar)

• Deaf & Hard of Hearing (Michael Brummer)

• NSILC (Christine Gaspari)

• Ombudsman (report only)

• Youth Leadership Council (report only) B. Member Feedback on VR (Chair) C. Director Report (Lindy Foley) IX. Working Lunch: Committee meetings and reports: A. Client Services Committee (Jodi Bodnar)

B. Employer Services Committee (Scott Parrill)

C. Transition Services Committee (Paulette Monthei)

D. Executive Committee (Jana, Gloria, Jodi, Scott, Paulette, and Angela) X. Public Comment/Announcements

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