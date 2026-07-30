Bubbles at the Beach at Reid State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 31, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548
State Park: Reid
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Bubbles are one of nature's incredible creations. Find out why as we play bubble games and blow bubbles at the beach. Program run by Jocelyn Hubbell, Bureau Naturalist. Meet at the boardwalk near the stairs to the beach.
Contact Phone: 207-371-2303
Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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