Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548

State Park: Reid

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Bubbles are one of nature's incredible creations. Find out why as we play bubble games and blow bubbles at the beach. Program run by Jocelyn Hubbell, Bureau Naturalist. Meet at the boardwalk near the stairs to the beach.

Join Meeting

Contact Phone: 207-371-2303

Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Reid State Park (71 KB)