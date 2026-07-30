Beginner Nature Walk and Introduction to the Seek App at Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 30, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville.
State Park: Holbrook Island
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join student Autumn Benni, for a guided two-hour stroll among the meadows and forests of the old homesteads at Backshore Trailhead learning about native and nonnative plant ID with an introduction to INaturalist/SEEK phone app.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012
Cost: The program is free and no entry fee is charged.
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