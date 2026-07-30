Brian Surguy to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Surguy, entrepreneur and business operator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he shares how resilience, discipline, and accountability can transform adversity into durable leadership and long-term success.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Surguy explores how building structure and systems creates stability in chaotic environments, and breaks down how disciplined execution, hard conversations, and ethical leadership can turn setbacks into operational clarity and sustainable growth.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into developing resilience, making decisive leadership choices, and turning adversity into operational clarity.Brian’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/brian-surguyx8ar4abd

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