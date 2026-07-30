Dr. Landon Pryor to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Landon Pryor, triple board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic plastic and explant surgery, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on breast implant illness, patient education, and evidence-based approaches to long-term breast health.America’s Best Doctors TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Pryor will explore the importance of recognizing breast implant illness, understanding that breast implants are not lifelong devices, and helping patients make informed healthcare decisions. He explains how combining consistent surgical standards with patient education and ongoing research can support safer outcomes and greater confidence throughout the decision-making process.“Breast implant illness is real, and breast implants are not lifelong devices,” said Dr. Pryor.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of the role education, transparency, and informed choice play in breast health.Dr. Landon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/landon-pryor

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