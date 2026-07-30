Brandon Church to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Church, second-generation entrepreneur and leader of Jim's Towing & Auto Repair, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on growing a service business through leadership, systems, and business diversification.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Church will explore how he helped transform a small family-owned towing company into a multi-service business by identifying new opportunities, developing strong teams, and creating systems that support long-term growth while balancing business, family, and personal development.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Brandon's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/brandon-church

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