Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,585 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming Helicopter Activity in Mt. Bailey Area

Platte Canyon Fire is working on a project which will improve coverage of their area as well as improve overall performance for VHF equipment from the Mt. Bailey site. Weather-permitting, work is expected to begin July 31, 2026. Please be advised of helicopter activity in the area. 

A separate notification will be sent out to residents in the area. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upcoming Helicopter Activity in Mt. Bailey Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.