Upcoming Helicopter Activity in Mt. Bailey Area
Platte Canyon Fire is working on a project which will improve coverage of their area as well as improve overall performance for VHF equipment from the Mt. Bailey site. Weather-permitting, work is expected to begin July 31, 2026. Please be advised of helicopter activity in the area.
A separate notification will be sent out to residents in the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.