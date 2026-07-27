Libraries Names Aurelia Dixon as Employee of the Quarter

From Megan Hillenbrand, Park County Libraries Manager:

"Aurelia has done an amazing job with library programming this year, especially Summer Reading. She brings so much creativity, enthusiasm, and heart to everything she does, and it shows. We regularly hear from patrons and staff about how much they enjoy her programs and how welcoming and engaging she is.

Aurelia goes above and beyond every day, and we're incredibly grateful to have her as part of the Park County Libraries team."

Congratulations, Aurelia!