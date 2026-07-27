Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,774 in the last 365 days.

Libraries Names Aurelia Dixon as Employee of the Quarter

From Megan Hillenbrand, Park County Libraries Manager:

"Aurelia has done an amazing job with library programming this year, especially Summer Reading. She brings so much creativity, enthusiasm, and heart to everything she does, and it shows. We regularly hear from patrons and staff about how much they enjoy her programs and how welcoming and engaging she is.

Aurelia goes above and beyond every day, and we're incredibly grateful to have her as part of the Park County Libraries team."

Congratulations, Aurelia! 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Libraries Names Aurelia Dixon as Employee of the Quarter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.