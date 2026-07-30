CMS finalizes 2.4% payment update for SNFs
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 29 issued a final rule for the skilled nursing facility prospective payment system for fiscal year 2027. The rule will increase aggregate payments by 2.4%, which reflects a 3.3% market basket update and a 0.9 percentage point cut for productivity. CMS also finalized its proposals related to the SNF Quality Reporting Program, including the removal of two measures related to COVID-19 vaccination, a shortened data reporting timeline, and the requirement to submit assessment data for all patients regardless of payer.
These updates become effective Oct. 1, 2026. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.