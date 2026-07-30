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CDC reports more than 18,000 confirmed or suspected cyclosporiasis cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention July 28 reported 18,207 confirmed or suspected cases of cyclosporiasis across the U.S. from the current outbreak. The agency said it is investigating multiple case clusters, including an outbreak impacting nine states that is linked to iceberg lettuce. A July 17 Food and Drug Administration notice said that Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico that was distributed to 27 states, due to the potential of being contaminated with cyclospora. 

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CDC reports more than 18,000 confirmed or suspected cyclosporiasis cases

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