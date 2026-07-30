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Oversight Committee Releases Kathryn Ruemmler Transcript

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the transcript from Kathryn Ruemmler’s transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s review of the federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ruemmler’s interview occurred on July 15, 2026.

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Oversight Committee Releases Kathryn Ruemmler Transcript

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