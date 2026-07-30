Chairman Comer Statement on Dr. Fauci Pleading the Fifth

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading the Fifth at today’s Senate hearing:

“Dr. Fauci is trapped by the many lies he repeatedly told the American public. If former President Biden’s blanket autopen pardon is valid, then Dr. Fauci has no right to refuse to answer questions. The Oversight Committee exposed how the Biden White House abused the autopen and any actions taken without clear authorization should be deemed null and void. Dr. Fauci clearly knows his autopen pardon is on legally questionable grounds and decided to protect himself today rather than provide the truth to the American people.

“Based on the release of Dr. Fauci’s diary, which should have been provided to the House Oversight Committee last Congress but was withheld by then-HHS Secretary Becerra, we’ll be asking Dr. Fauci whether he stands by his previous testimony to our Committee. Dr. Fauci’s actions and lies caused irreparable harm to Americans and he must face accountability.”