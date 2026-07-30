Public Meeting to be Held at James Ormond Tomb Park

Posted On: July 29, 2026

Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at James Ormond Tomb Park, 3268 Old Dixie Highway, Ormond Beach.

Attendees are asked to comment on proposed conceptual improvements to the park that include a new inclusionary playground and safety surface, parking lot improvements, a nature trail, benches, exercise equipment, interpretive panels, and an open play area.

The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Tim Baylie at tbaylie@volusia.gov or 386-736-5953.