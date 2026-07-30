Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,532 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting to be Held at James Ormond Tomb Park

Posted On: July 29, 2026

Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at James Ormond Tomb Park, 3268 Old Dixie Highway, Ormond Beach.

Attendees are asked to comment on proposed conceptual improvements to the park that include a new inclusionary playground and safety surface, parking lot improvements, a nature trail, benches, exercise equipment, interpretive panels, and an open play area.

The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Tim Baylie at tbaylie@volusia.gov or 386-736-5953.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Meeting to be Held at James Ormond Tomb Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.