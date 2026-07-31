Marine Science Center's Bald Eagle Ambassador Recovering After Quality-of-Life Surgery

Posted On: July 31, 2026

Liberty, one of the Marine Science Center's resident bald eagle ambassadors, is recovering after a surgery done earlier this month to improve her quality of life. Liberty, the female half of the center's bonded bald eagle pair, underwent a wing amputation at the elbow after arthritis caused her injured wing to droop and become increasingly painful. The procedure, performed by the Marine Science Center's avian veterinarian, was recommended to relieve discomfort and improve her long-term mobility and well-being.



Since the surgery, Liberty has continued to make steady progress while receiving around-the-clock care from the center's animal care team, including regular bandage changes, pain management and antibiotics. To support her recovery, Liberty and her lifelong mate, Freedom, have been temporarily relocated from their public exhibit to an enclosure near the Marine Science Center's bird hospital, where staff can closely monitor Liberty's healing.



While the eagles are off exhibit, the Marine Science Center is completing maintenance to its Bird Boardwalk habitat, including roof repairs and lowering perches to make the exhibit more accessible when the pair returns.



Liberty and Freedom serve as ambassadors for their species, helping educate thousands of visitors each year about bald eagle conservation and wildlife rehabilitation. The pair first came to the Marine Science Center after sustaining permanent injuries that prevented their return to the wild. Freedom previously underwent a wing amputation because of those injuries, and with Liberty's recent surgery, the mated pair now share matching amputations on the same wing.



While many visitors know the Marine Science Center for its nationally recognized sea turtle rehabilitation program, the center also provides critical medical care and rehabilitation for hundreds of injured and orphaned birds each year. From seabirds and shorebirds to raptors like bald eagles, the center's dedicated veterinary and animal care teams work to rehabilitate wildlife for release whenever possible while providing lifelong care for non-releasable ambassador animals that help inspire conservation through education.



The Marine Science Center plans to reintroduce Liberty and Freedom to their Bird Boardwalk habitat once Liberty has fully recovered and exhibit improvements are complete.