Take transit this Seafair Weekend and avoid traffic and parking stress

Seafair Weekend is coming July 31-Aug. 2! It’s Seattle’s most iconic weekend, and transit is by far your best bet to avoid traffic and parking hassles.

Most of the action, including the hydro races and associated festival, takes place at Genesee Park in South Seattle and there’s plenty of convenient transit options to get you there.

Seafair Weekend Festival (information cross-posted from the SDOT blog)

When: Friday through Sunday, July 31–August 2, 2026

Friday through Sunday, July 31–August 2, 2026 Where: Genesee Park (event map) Main Entrance: Genesee Park & Playfield, corner of 43rd Ave. S. & S. Genesee Ave. S. North Entrance: Lake Washington Blvd. S. and Lake Park Dr. S. South Entrance: 49th Ave. S. and Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Genesee Park (event map) Time: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

Getting there by buses, trains and shuttles

Link light rail 1Line drops you close to the action and back again.

From Columbia City Station

You’re just minutes away from the festivities. When you hop off the train, you can: Ride Seafair’s FREE shuttle straight to the park. (event map) The shuttle runs Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Take King County Metro Route 50 Direct service to Genesee Park. It’s quick, simple and reliable and Metro has added extra service all weekend.



From Othello Station Route 50 again serves Othello, giving you another easy connection to the park. Metro has added extra service to the weekend.

Prefer Rainier Avenue South? Route 7 runs frequently between downtown Seattle and Rainier Beach. It stops just a half mile (a 10–15-minute walk) from the south entrance of Genesee Park.



Coming from north or south of Seattle

Skip Seattle traffic entirely. Park for FREE at several Sound Transit stations, hop on a Sounder Train or the Link 1 Line, and glide right into the celebration.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Sounder Train.

North of Seafair

Lynnwood City Center — 1,896 spaces

Mountlake Terrace — 668 spaces

Shoreline North/185th — 494 spaces

Shoreline South/148th — 500 spaces

Northgate — 443 spaces

Roosevelt — 411 spaces (Green Lake Park & Ride)

Kent Des Moines — 500 spaces

Star Lake — 1,100 spaces

Federal Way Downtown — 1,592 spaces

Coming from the Eastside

This will be the first Seafair in Seattle since Sound Transit’s Crosslink Connection grand opening across Lake Washington! Take the Link light rail’s 2 Line to Seattle and:

Exit the train at International District/Chinatown Station

Cross to the southbound platform and board the 1 Line toward Federal Way

Exit at Columbia City or Othello Station From Columbia City Station you can: Ride Seafair’s FREE shuttle straight to the park. The shuttle runs Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Take King County Metro Route 50 to Genesee Park. It’s quick, simple and reliable. There will be extra service on over the weekend. From Othello Station Ride the Route 50 bus to the park.



You can find FREE parking at several Eastside Sound Transit stations too.

Eastside locations:

Mercer Island — 447 spaces

South Bellevue — 1,524 spaces

BelRed — 300 spaces

Redmond Technology — 323 spaces

Marymoor Village — 1,403 spaces

Save money while you celebrate

Transit isn’t just easier, it’s cheaper.

Kids ride free! All youth 18 and under ride free on public transit.

All youth 18 and under ride free on public transit. Get an ORCA Day Pass for $6 unlimited rides on buses, Link, and the Seattle Streetcar. Since a single ride is $3. (The day pass pays for itself after two trips.)

unlimited rides on buses, Link, and the Seattle Streetcar. Since a single ride is $3. (The day pass pays for itself after two trips.) No ORCA card? No problem. Buy an ORCA card or ticket at any Link station Or download the myORCA app on Apple or Android Transit Go Tickets are available through the app.



Trip-planning tools

Seafair is one of Seattle’s biggest summer weekends and a little planning goes a long way.

Use these tools before you head out:

Trip-planning tools

Seafair is one of Seattle’s biggest summer weekends and a little planning goes a long way.

Use these tools before you head out: