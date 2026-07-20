Fleet Week Fun: Free rides for military & veterans — plus Blue Angels and Seafair hydro thrills coming to Seattle!

If you’re an active-duty member of the military or a veteran, Metro and Sound Transit is again proud to offer free rides to military personnel and veterans from July 21 to 24 during Seafair’s Fleet Week.

Fleet Week is a longstanding Seafair tradition. Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy will be docked at piers along the Seattle waterfront for the public to tour and enjoy. During Fleet Week we invite active-duty service members and veterans to ride for free in uniform or with valid military identification on these services:

Metro buses

King County Metro Water Taxi

Metro Flex

King County Metro Access paratransit, DART, Community Connections and Community Van

Sound Transit Link light rail, Express buses and Sounder

Welcome aboard Metro! We’re so pleased to provide transit service to all military personnel who have served our country.

And all the other Seafair excitement

There’s so much other fun ahead, including Seafair Weekend Friday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 2 with hydro races and the Boeing Air Show, featuring the headliner Blue Angels.

There will be free round-trip shuttle service provided by Seafair from the Columbia City Link light rail station to the Seafair festival entrance. The shuttle will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during Seafair Weekend.

And as always, transit remains your best bet for moving around Puget Sound as the critical Revive I-5 construction work continues, causing slowdowns on roadways. Please allow extra travel time and take advantage of our network of buses, trains, Water Taxis and streetcars to take the stress out of driving and parking during this busy period of community celebrations that are part of Seafair.

(Don’t forget, youth 18 and under ride free on transit)

Use trip planning tools to map out your ride:

Stay informed with Service Alerts to learn about delays, reroutes or closures that may impact transit.

Thank you! See you at Seafair events and elsewhere around the region!

Welcome aboard Metro! We’re so pleased to provide transit service to all military personnel who have served our country.

There’s also so much other fun ahead, including Seafair Weekend Friday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 2 with hydro races and the Boeing Air Show, featuring the headliner Blue Angels.

There will be a free round-trip shuttle service from the Columbia City Link light rail station to the Seafair festival entrance. The shuttle will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during Seafair Weekend.

And as always, transit remains your best bet for moving around Puget Sound as the critical Revive I-5 construction work continues, causing slowdowns on roadways. Please allow extra travel time and take advantage of our network of buses, trains, Water Taxis and streetcars to take the stress out of driving and parking during this busy period of community celebrations that are part of Seafair.

(Don’t forget, youth 18 and under ride free on transit)

Use trip planning tools to map out your ride:

Stay informed with Service Alerts to learn about delays, reroutes or closures that may impact transit.

Thank you! See you at Seafair events and elsewhere around the region!