Holocaust exhibit to visit Southern Georgetown Library in August

A traveling exhibit dedicated to the unique stories of children during the Holocaust will be on display at the Southern Georgetown Community Library Aug. 5-29.

Titled “Stars Without a Heaven: Children in the Holocaust,” the exhibit offers a glimpse into the lives of Jewish children during the Holocaust through a selection of drawings, poems, letters and toys. It is on loan from the S.C. Council on the Holocaust and was reprinted with permission from Yad Vashem – Israel’s official memorial to the Holocaust, located in Jerusalem – for the purpose of being displayed by schools and civic organizations across the state.

As Yad Vashem put it, “Despite their appalling situations and living conditions, children still engaged in imaginative play, sketching and writing, expressing their hopes, dreams and fears. The exhibition opens a moving and exhilarating glimpse into the lives of Jewish children.”

The exhibit contains 27 panels covering topics such as play, child labor and daily life.

“This is such an important piece of history. I wanted our community to have the chance to engage with it up close,” said Sharea Drayton, branch manager for the Southern Georgetown Community Library. “My hope is that everyone who visits finds something that stays with them.”

The Southern Georgetown Community Library is located at 4187 Powell Road, Georgetown.