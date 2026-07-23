Bid opening for Georgetown port postponed
Due to technical difficulties with Vendor Registry caused by a Microsoft Azure outage, the public bid opening that was originally scheduled for 3:00 PM ET this afternoon for RFQu #25-081, Master Plan for the Redevelopment of the Georgetown Port will be postponed. A formal addendum will be issued with the new bid opening date and time once the system is restored.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.