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Bid opening for Georgetown port postponed

Due to technical difficulties with Vendor Registry caused by a Microsoft Azure outage, the public bid opening that was originally scheduled for 3:00 PM ET this afternoon for RFQu #25-081, Master Plan for the Redevelopment of the Georgetown Port will be postponed.  A formal addendum will be issued with the new bid opening date and time once the system is restored.

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Bid opening for Georgetown port postponed

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