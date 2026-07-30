BrainChip AKD1500 Neuromorphic Co-Processor Chip Is Now Discoverable In Supplyframe Design Modeler Software

Partnership renders AKD1500 Edge AI Co-Processor design-ready inside Supplyframe’s schematic and component selection workflow

BrainChip, Inc. (ASX:BRN)

This partnership reduces friction for engineers who want to incorporate neuromorphic compute into their designs, while streamlining the cycle from part discovery to schematic integration.” — Steve Brightfield

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI technology, has partnered with Supplyframe , the leading intelligence platform for the electronics industry, to make its AKD1500 Edge AI Co-Processor both discoverable and design-ready for hardware engineers.Ensuring that AKD1500 is discoverable inside Supplyframe's schematic capture and component-selection workflow will make it easier for hardware engineers to add edge AI neuromorphic compute to a design. As part of the agreement, Supplyframe will provide verified schematic symbols, PCB footprints and 2D/3D ECAD models that engineers can drop directly into the design tools they already use, with no manual building required.Visitors to BrainChip's website will see a verified model badge on every product with design models ready to drop into their projects. Engineers can download the schematic symbol, PCB footprint, and 3D model for their tool of choice, such as Altium, KiCad or Eagle, without ever leaving the site.Supplyframe design engineers gain direct, verified access to BrainChip’s AKD1500 parts catalog, along with datasheets, schematic symbols, PCB footprints and 2D/3D ECAD models, inside the design tools they already use. This shortens the path from part discovery to adding the device to the schematic, helping teams move faster from concept to design.“This partnership reduces friction for engineers who want to incorporate neuromorphic compute into their designs, while streamlining the cycle from part discovery to schematic integration,” said Steve Brightfield, chief product officer at BrainChip. “By integrating with Supplyframe’s DesignSense network, we can reach a global community of PCB designers at the exact moment they’re evaluating parts, turning every verified model download into a step toward a Prototype design.”A schematic partnership to promote neuromorphic AI designBrainChip's core mission is to make neuromorphic, ultra-low-power AI processing practical and accessible for real-world hardware products. But a chip is only added if engineers can easily find and use it, and most engineers never leave the design tools they use every day to look for new parts. This partnership with Supplyframe puts AKD1500 directly inside those tools and on Supplyframe's component search platform.It also puts AKD1500 in front of engineers at the earlier, schematic stage of the design cycle, rather than only at the point of purchase. This will potentially save time by shifting focus from device exploration to actual design development.As a result of the BrainChip-Supplyframe partnership, AKD1500 design files are pre-built, verified and available in 25-plus PCB design tool formats, reducing the time from chip evaluation to in-schematic from hours to minutes.Additional resources:● Few-Shot Transfer Learning for Individualized Braking Intent Detection on Neuromorphic Hardware - BrainChip● BrainChip AI – At a Glance - BrainChip● Neuromorphic Computing: The Brain-Inspired Revolution Reshaping Next-Gen AI Hardware - BrainChipAbout BrainChip Holdings Ltd.BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real-world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future.About SupplyframeSupplyframe’s unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply and risk factors, Supplyframe’s DSI Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 12 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $150 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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