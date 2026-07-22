BrainChip Partners with Celus to Bring Its Neuromorphic Edge AI Processor to the CELUS Design Platform

AKD1500 Chip from BrainChip on a finger tip Brainchip logo Celus Logo

Strategic collaboration will soon give engineers direct access to BrainChip’s AKD1500 architecture through CELUS’s AI-guided design tools for device design

BrainChip Holdings Limited (ASX:BRN)

"By combining CELUS's proven system design expertise with BrainChip's Akida neuromorphic technology, we're giving customers a faster path to design smarter, low-power products.” — Steve Brightfield

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence technology, and CELUS , the industry leader in cloud-based electronics design automation, today announced a landmark integration partnership that will bring commercial neuromorphic edge AI directly into mainstream hardware design workflows.The partnership unites BrainChip’s pioneering neuromorphic silicon with CELUS’s AI-guided design automation, pairing two complementary leaders to remove the historical barriers to edge-native silicon integration. Through this collaboration, BrainChip’s AKD1500 neuromorphic processor and the M.2 module will be available in August on the CELUS Design Platform. When the integration goes live, engineers will be able to start building smart devices from day one, bypassing the complexities that have long slowed neuromorphic adoption.A Partnership Built To Accelerate The Shift To Edge AIThe global edge AI ecosystem is expanding rapidly. Driven by the critical imperatives of zero-latency response times, strict data privacy, bandwidth preservation and intense power-efficiency mandates, standard cloud computing models are shifting workloads back to the physical device.“Putting BrainChip’s AKD1500 on the CELUS Design Platform is about giving engineers around the world a direct path to start building with neuromorphic AI from day one,” said Rob Telson, vice president of global sales at CELUS. “This partnership brings two pioneering technologies together so that neuromorphic intelligence will be just a few clicks away for any design team.”Combining Strengths To Meet Growing Demand For AI-assisted DesignAs electronics systems become more sophisticated, engineering teams face increasing pressure to shorten development cycles without compromising design quality. The CELUS Design Platform helps engineering teams move from system requirements to a structured hardware architecture, combining AI-assisted guidance with reusable design knowledge to explore implementation options, generate schematics and bills of materials and continue development in their preferred design environment, shortening this phase from months to days.Through the partnership, CELUS will integrate the AKD1500 architecture into this platform, removing the technical learning curve historically associated with deploying neuromorphic chips. Hardware engineers will no longer need to spend weeks parsing data sheets; the platform will guide configuration of the AKD1500 from the very start of development.“"By combining CELUS's proven system design expertise with BrainChip's Akida neuromorphic technology, we're giving customers a faster path to design smarter, low-power products," said Steven Brightfield, chief product officer at BrainChip. "Together with CELUS, we can help teams cut development time and risk while bringing differentiated AI features to market sooner. This partnership is a defining step in making neuromorphic AI mainstream."Expanding Access For A Global Engineering CommunityThe partnership connects BrainChip’s neuromorphic architecture with the growing network of engineers, supply chain partners and design ecosystems already using the CELUS Design Platform. For both companies, the collaboration will extend the AKD1500’s reach to a global base of hardware teams evaluating edge AI options for the first time. In August, when the integration becomes available, engineers everywhere will have a faster, guided path to build neuromorphic intelligence into commercial devices.About BrainChip Holdings Ltd.BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision and energy economy. BrainChip’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs), delivering time-aware, event-driven intelligence optimized for scalable, real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time. Explore more at www.brainchip.com About CELUSCELUS is the premier industry leader in engineering automation, transforming the electronics design landscape through its AI-assisted cloud platform. By bridging the gap between chip manufacturers, distributors and hardware developers, the CELUS Design Platform automatically translates high-level system requirements into a structured hardware architecture and reference schematics. Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of industry experts, CELUS unites component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers across the electronic component industry to enable faster development cycles and new revenue opportunities. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas, CELUS minimizes engineering bottlenecks to help global teams launch smarter products faster. Learn more at www.celus.io

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