NOTICE OF PRODUCT CHANGES
ITB 18-25 ICE CREAM & FROZEN NOVELTIES
Davis Ice Cream Alabama LLC dba Ice Cream Warehouse (ICU)
Contract Dates: 02/26/2026 to 02/05/2027
ALL RICH’S ICE CREAM PRODUCTS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE.
NEW PRODUCT BRANDS ADDED TO THE PRICE LIST
BLUE BUNNY Ice Cream
DECONNA Ice Cream
GARBER”S Ice Cream
Please visit the website at www.paca.jccal.org to view the price list.
Harriett Bell, Principal Buyer
Ericka Andrew, Buyer
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