NOTICE OF PRODUCT CHANGES

ITB 18-25 ICE CREAM & FROZEN NOVELTIES Davis Ice Cream Alabama LLC dba Ice Cream Warehouse (ICU) Contract Dates: 02/26/2026 to 02/05/2027 ALL RICH’S ICE CREAM PRODUCTS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE. NEW PRODUCT BRANDS ADDED TO THE PRICE LIST BLUE BUNNY Ice Cream DECONNA Ice Cream GARBER”S Ice Cream

Please visit the website at www.paca.jccal.org to view the price list.

Harriett Bell, Principal Buyer [email protected]

Ericka Andrew, Buyer [email protected]



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