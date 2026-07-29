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NOTICE OF PRODUCT CHANGES

ICE CREAM AND POPSICLES (JPG)

ITB 18-25 ICE CREAM & FROZEN NOVELTIES

Davis Ice Cream Alabama LLC dba Ice Cream Warehouse (ICU)

Contract Dates: 02/26/2026 to 02/05/2027

 

ALL RICH’S ICE CREAM PRODUCTS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE.

 

NEW PRODUCT BRANDS ADDED TO THE PRICE LIST

BLUE BUNNY Ice Cream

DECONNA Ice Cream

GARBER”S Ice Cream


Please visit the website at www.paca.jccal.org to view the price list. 


Harriett Bell, Principal Buyer 

[email protected]


Ericka Andrew, Buyer

[email protected]


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NOTICE OF PRODUCT CHANGES

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